In November 2019, new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Norway decreased by 14.7% year-over-year to 5,970. It was the second consecutive month of year-over-year decline.

Because the overall car market shrunk by 18.5% to 10,031, the passenger plug-in segment actually expanded last month to 59.5%, which is out of range for any other country.

The main cause of the plug-in car sales decline is the BEV segment, which year-over-year noted a significant decline. Thankfully, it was partially offset by growing plug-in hybrids, which are slowly rebounding:

BEVs: 3,697 ( down 27.3% , at 36.9% market share) + 439 ‘used’ + 172 vans (161 new and 11 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 439 ‘used’ + 172 vans (161 new and 11 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 2,273 (up 18.8%, at 22.7% market share) After 11 months fo 2019, new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 73,594 (up 12.4%), while the average market share was 56.1%.

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2019

Sales by model

Last month it seems that the top three BEV models were Volkswagen e-Golf (although we don't know the exact number), Nissan LEAF and Audi e-tron.

Tesla Model 3's big delivery month is, as usual, expected in December.

BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (most out of total 816 with ICE)

Nissan LEAF - 535

Audi e-tron - 518

Tesla Model 3 - 452

BMW i3 - 322

Jaguar I-PACE - 149

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (213 total with ICE)

Tesla Model X - 68

Tesla Model S - 23

Renault ZOE - 18

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – November 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)