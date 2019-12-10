Almost 60% of new passenger cars in November were plug-ins.
In November 2019, new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Norway decreased by 14.7% year-over-year to 5,970. It was the second consecutive month of year-over-year decline.
Because the overall car market shrunk by 18.5% to 10,031, the passenger plug-in segment actually expanded last month to 59.5%, which is out of range for any other country.
The main cause of the plug-in car sales decline is the BEV segment, which year-over-year noted a significant decline. Thankfully, it was partially offset by growing plug-in hybrids, which are slowly rebounding:
- BEVs: 3,697 (down 27.3%, at 36.9% market share) + 439 ‘used’ + 172 vans (161 new and 11 used) + 0 FCVs
- PHEVs: 2,273 (up 18.8%, at 22.7% market share)
After 11 months fo 2019, new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 73,594 (up 12.4%), while the average market share was 56.1%.
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2019
Sales by model
Last month it seems that the top three BEV models were Volkswagen e-Golf (although we don't know the exact number), Nissan LEAF and Audi e-tron.
Tesla Model 3's big delivery month is, as usual, expected in December.
BEV results already in our database:
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (most out of total 816 with ICE)
- Nissan LEAF - 535
- Audi e-tron - 518
- Tesla Model 3 - 452
- BMW i3 - 322
- Jaguar I-PACE - 149
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (213 total with ICE)
- Tesla Model X - 68
- Tesla Model S - 23
- Renault ZOE - 18
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – November 2019
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)