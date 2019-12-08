Someday — hopefully in a future that's not too far off — many people will be able to have a solar / battery setup at least somewhat like this. And no, we're not talking specifically about the massive and incredible home or the fleet of Teslas (although it would be nice), but instead, the fact that it's all powered by the sun.

As you can see from the video above, these Tesla owners don't use any gas at all. In addition, they don't use any power from the grid, aside from about 3 cents worth per month (.008kW), which is unavoidable since it comes in to "synchronize the waveform."