Renault ZOE once again captured 58% of total passenger BEV registrations, but it seems that PHEVs are gaining traction.

Waiting for a volume deliveries of the all-new Renault ZOE, the French market notes small plug-in car sales growth only thanks to plug-in hybrids.

In November, some 6,144 new plug-in cars were registered (up 6% year-over-year). Passenger plug-in cars hold a relatively strong 3.2% market share.

While all two BEV categories (passenger and commercial vans) are down, PHEVs are surging to a new all-time record of 2,339 (including BEVs with ICE range-extender):

  • Passenger BEVs: 3,201 registrations (down 10%)
  • Passenger PHEVs: 2,339 registrations (new record) (up 80%)
  • Light commercial BEVs: 604 registrations (down 27%)
  • Total: 6,144 (up 6%)

So far this year, more than 61,500 plug-ins were registered (30% more than a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in France – November 2019

*some data estimated

Models

The Renault ZOE is at #1 (1,866)...followed by a long, long nothing. Then a few other models appear, but nothing fancy to be honest.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

