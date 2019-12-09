Repsol announced the acquisition of Ibil’s charging network and energy commercialization services for electric vehicles.

Does it mean that the Spanish oil and gas company intends to engage deeper in electric vehicle charging infrastructure? The days of fuel stations are numbered anyway, so it would be reasonable to start a national rollout.

"Repsol and Ibil have reached an agreement to give new momentum to the electric vehicle charging network. Repsol has acquired Ibil’s charging network and energy commercialization services along with the assets and contracts associated with these activities. This operation consolidates Repsol’s position as a leader in mobility on the Iberian Peninsula and its commitment to innovation and the development of new products and services adapted to the needs of customers. For its part, Ibil will concentrate its activities in providing the market with technological and value-added services for installation and operation of charging infrastructures, thereby strengthening its role as a technological and industrial reference and a driving force for an activity where it is leader: intelligent management and integration with the electrical system."

Well, after the acquisition of the charging network, Repsol will operate more than 230 charging points, including 50 DC fast chargers (35 at its fuel stations), two ultra-fast charging stations, as well as 1,000 terminals that Ibil has installed for companies and private customers.

That's maybe not much, but it might be a foundation for significantly bigger investments.

Ibil, in which Repsol and the Ente Vasco de Energía (EVE) will continue to hold 50% stakes, was created in 2010.