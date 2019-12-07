Audi sold some 621 e-tron in the U.S. last month, which is a noticeably better result than in prior months, although not yet a new record (856 in May 2019).

Since the overall Audi sales also significantly improved (by 21% to 21,618), the e-tron's share was 3.0%.

We suppose that December also might be a strong month for the e-tron because of the quicker availability of $7,500 federal tax credit in the last months of a year.

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - November 2019

Audi e-tron results are significantly higher than the Jaguar I-PACE (see report here), but rather far from the Tesla Model X in the U.S. (we will know better after the fourth-quarter sales report).

Since April, Audi delivered 4,623 e-tron.

We assume that upcoming upgrades, like higher range and then also new versions, should allow Audi to exceed 1,000 sales per month, at least.