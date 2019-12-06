Jaguar hasn't released U.S. sales results for the month of October, but the ones for November show improvement in Jaguar I-PACE sales.

The British brand managed to sell 270 I-PACE (up 64% year-over-year), which is the new record (as we assume October was not too strong).

Since the overall Jaguar sales went down by 7% (to 2,958), I-PACE share stands at 9.1%.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. - November 2019

The I-PACE is quite an exclusive EV, as just 2,500+ are driving in the U.S., but it's a noticeable slice of the pie for the Jaguar brand.

We are especially interested to see the December result. Usually, EVs were selling better towards the end of the year. Part of that was a quicker $7,500 federal tax credit refund for the outgoing year.