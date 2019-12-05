One of the latest video updates from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, shared by the JayinShanghai, reveals hundreds of Model 3 parked at the factory.

On one hand, it's great to see that Tesla is ramping up production and that there are so many cars already made in an all-new plant that did not exist 12 months ago. However, on the other hand, one might ask, why those cars are not distributed immediately to customers?

Tesla has already presented China-made Model 3s at its stores in China, but didn't deliver any to customers, despite thousands - we believe - being ordered.

Tesla didn't rush with the construction of the factory to then have all these cars simply sitting in a parking lot.

Is it because of the lack of all of the approvals or some technical detail missing that needs to be solved first?