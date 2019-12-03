Daimler has announced the decision to streamline the company by 2022, to be ready for upcoming challenges, which means dismissals for thousands of employees.

According to Reuters, at least 10,000 jobs (up to low five-digits) will be cut, which represents some 3% out of the 304,680 total (as of the end of Q3). A similar move was just announced by Audi.

The reason behind deep job cuts announced one after another (probably more of those coming) seems to be the weakening automotive market, combined with huge investment requirements in new topics like switching to electric cars, more autonomous technologies or connectivity.

Daimler itself describes it as: “The automotive industry is in the middle of the biggest transformation in its history.”

"The automotive industry is in the middle of the biggest transformation in its history. The development towards CO 2 -neutral mobility requires large investments, which is why Daimler announced in the middle of November that it would launch a programme to increase competitiveness, innovation and investment strength. Part of this programme is to reduce staff costs by around € 1.4 billion by the end of 2022 and, among other things, to reduce the number of management positions worldwide by ten percent."

In our opinion, it's hard to blame plug-in cars, which in fact barely exceed a few percent of the market share at best (on average in larger markets like North America, Europe or China). The biggest factor must be the demand for ICE models, especially since Daimler's Mercedes-Benz was highly exposed to the Chinese market (currently the one that is declining the quickest).

Source: Reuters