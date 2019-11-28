With the end of the year 2019, new Tesla electric cars ultimately will not be eligible for the federal tax credit in the U.S., which was gradually phased out over six quarters.

In the last stage, Tesla cars are eligible for $1,875 federal tax credit, just a fraction of the full $7,500. For those who consider purchase or lease, Tesla is sending a reminder to hurry up.

"In less than 5 weeks, the federal tax credit will be expiring and purchases of a new Model S, Model X or Model 3 will no longer be eligible for this incentive. Order online in less than three minutes and experience the ease, convenience and safety of an all-electric design. Place your order and take delivery by December 31, 2019 to be eligible for the federal tax credit. Orders placed near the end of the year are not guaranteed to be delivered by December 31. Any purchase of a Model S or Model X will also come with free Supercharging."

Paraphrasing Arnold Schwarzenegger, now it's time to decide whether "you want a tax credit or do you want to have street credit?"

Tesla is losing the federal tax credit incentive first because it was the first company to cross 200,000 sales.

General Motors is just one quarter behind, while none of the other manufacturers are even close to the 200,000 limit.

Federal Tax Credit amount - October 1, 2019