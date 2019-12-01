Hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai NEXO noted more sales than Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Sales of plug-in electric cars in South Korea are growing, but the rate decreased significantly over the past few months, according to EV Sales Blog.
During the first 10 months of 2019, sales increased by 10% year-over-year to 28,399, which stands at about 2% market share.
The indisputable leader of the South Korean market is the Hyundai Kona Electric with 12,135 sales. Hyundai and Kia are also controlling the market.
Top four plug-in models:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 12,135
- Kia Niro EV - 6,098
- Chevrolet Bolt EV - 3,013
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 1,327
One of the most interesting findings is that the hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai NEXO (3,207) is now ahead of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (3,013)!
It's not something that we would expect, but as FCVs are probably heavily subsidized (more than BEVs), it can happen.
2019 Hyundai Nexo
Source: EV Sales Blog