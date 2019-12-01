Sales of plug-in electric cars in South Korea are growing, but the rate decreased significantly over the past few months, according to EV Sales Blog.

During the first 10 months of 2019, sales increased by 10% year-over-year to 28,399, which stands at about 2% market share.

The indisputable leader of the South Korean market is the Hyundai Kona Electric with 12,135 sales. Hyundai and Kia are also controlling the market.

Top four plug-in models:

Hyundai Kona Electric – 12,135

Kia Niro EV - 6,098

Chevrolet Bolt EV - 3,013

Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 1,327

One of the most interesting findings is that the hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai NEXO (3,207) is now ahead of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (3,013)!

It's not something that we would expect, but as FCVs are probably heavily subsidized (more than BEVs), it can happen.

2019 Hyundai Nexo

Source: EV Sales Blog