Volkswagen just delivered its 100,000th e-Golf, since 2014, which makes it one of the most popular electric models in Europe.

The anniversary vehicle was assembled at the Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden (or Transparent Factory Dresden), which plans to produce over 16,000 e-Golfs this year.

In fall 2020, the plant, which basically just supports the e-Golf production at the main site in Wolfsburg, will switch to the Volkswagen ID.3 model.

"The anniversary vehicle painted in “Pure White” was handed over to Maik Jaehde from Landolfshausen near Hanover. Once he had collected his vehicle he was given an exclusive tour of production." "Production of the e-Golf began in Wolfsburg in 2014. Due to the high demand, the model has additionally been built in the Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden for more than two and a half years. The new ID.3 will roll off the assembly line in Dresden from next fall. Series production of the first model based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) started in Zwickau in November."

Volkswagen revealed also that sales of the e-Golf highly accelerated during the past few years:

2014-2017: 47,300

2018: 24,800

2019 (ten months): 27,900

Total: 100,000

The biggest markets for the outgoing e-Golf in 2019 were:

Norway

Germany

the USA

the UK

the Netherlands

Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany, said:

“The e-Golf has already been our ambassador for e-mobility for more than five years. Today’s delivery milestone of 100,000 vehicles is confirmation of the e-Golf’s success in fulfilling its mission. It therefore plays an important role in the mobility turnaround for many customers and paves the way for the new ID.3.”

Henning Schulzki, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden, added: