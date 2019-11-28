Brisbane City Council (Australia) announced intention to purchase 60 high-capacity bi-articulated electric buses for its Brisbane Metro vehicle fleet.

Interestingly, the choice fell on the Swiss manufacturer HESS, which will deliver the vehicles in partnership with Brisbane-based supplier Volgren and ABB (flash charging in under six minutes).

"Following an extensive tender process, Council is recommending world-leading vehicle manufacturer HESS, in partnership with Brisbane-based supplier Volgren, and electric infrastructure experts ABB, to design and build the Brisbane Metro vehicle fleet."

Here is a video with the general concept of the electric Metro vehicle:

In 2020 HESS, Volgren and ABB are expected to deliver the first vehicle for extensive pilot test program. After the successful trial, Council will have the option to purchase 59 additional Metro vehicles.

The entire fleet should be ready in late 2023.

"Key features The Metro vehicles will be an Australian-first, using tried and tested European technology that will help future-proof Brisbane’s public transport network. Each vehicle will be 24.4 metres in length and 2.55 metres wide, with the capacity to carry 150 passengers in comfort and 180 passengers in event mode. Other key features of the Metro vehicle include: zero tailpipe emissions, battery electric operation

flash charging in under six minutes at the end of route

spacious bi-articulated design, providing three large open passenger areas

four large double doors along the length of the vehicle for quicker boarding

low-floor design from front to rear, providing a high level of accessibility

in-built USB charging points and on-board WiFi

passenger information displays and next stop audio and visual route information

separated driver’s cabin, providing superior driver security

panoramic rear window, for taking advantage of city views

interior illuminated ceiling. The Metro vehicle will also offer close-to-silent operation and provide a smooth, comfortable journey for passengers."

Source: brisbane.qld.gov.au via electrive.com