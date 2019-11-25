Tesla Gigafactory 3's second-phase manufacturing building is already roofed.
Let's start another week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which with the main building and its surroundings completed, looks nearly finished.
The second manufacturing facility on the southern part of the plot is now roofed and it seems the pace of progress is even higher than in the case of the main facility.
The phase two expansion in the southern part:
New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:
It seems that there are more cars in the parking lot (now also white), but overall no big changes here.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 employees
An interesting shot was with a column of employees heading to work.
Bonus: Tesla Model 3 test: driving over high water
Bonus: Tesla Model 3 made-in-China unveiled at a local store
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future