Let's start another week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which with the main building and its surroundings completed, looks nearly finished.

The second manufacturing facility on the southern part of the plot is now roofed and it seems the pace of progress is even higher than in the case of the main facility.

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Progress November 22, 2019 (Source: Jason Yang)

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

It seems that there are more cars in the parking lot (now also white), but overall no big changes here.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Progress November 22, 2019 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 employees



An interesting shot was with a column of employees heading to work.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Progress November 22, 2019 (Source: Jason Yang)

Bonus: Tesla Model 3 test: driving over high water



Bonus: Tesla Model 3 made-in-China unveiled at a local store

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: