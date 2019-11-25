Sure, the Tesla Model 3 Performance with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration is capable of an impressive 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph time and a top speed of 162 mph. Moreover, we've seen some owners pull it off in just 2.9 seconds. With specs like that, it no longer comes as a surprise to see the Model 3 Performance blow away a long list of high-performance cars.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus' 5.3-second 0-60 time and 140-mph top speed are a far cry from that of the Performance variant, but they impress nonetheless. It's important to note that the SR+ is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive sedan.

The above video is one of few we've seen that showcases the less-expensive entry-level "base" Tesla. It gets pit against the iconic Porsche 911 Carrer 4S and a Ford Mustang with a powerful V6 engine.

Can the Model 3 Standard Range Plus outperform these thirsty performance cars at the strip? Check out the video to find out. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Swycar on YouTube: