After contact with Tesla, Bloomberg reports that the first Model 3 produced at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 will be delivered to customers before the Spring Festival (a weeklong holiday from January 25).

“We are making an effort to gradually deliver before the Spring Festival to let our customers drive our China-built Model 3 sedans back home for the holidays,”

It's not said though how much "before" the date it might be - we imagine that the first cars might be delivered in early January, in December or who knows - maybe even by the end of this month.

The latest input from Bloomberg is in-line with info in the online design studio - deliveries for new orders are scheduled for Q1 (so January is also included then).

Model 3 Standard Range Plus produced previously at the GF3 were prototypes or test cars.

Tesla offer in China:

Standard Range Plus (RWD) made-in-China - ¥355,800 (≈$50,320)



- Long Range (AWD) - ¥439,900 (≈$62,220)

Performance Long Range (AWD) - ¥509,900 (≈$72,120)

* Price includes estimated VAT

Source: Bloomberg