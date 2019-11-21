October ended a period of 15 consecutive months of year-over-year electric car sales growth, as Renault noted an 8% decrease last month.

The preliminary result of 4,663 is still not bad, taking into consideration the ZOE generation changeover.

The most interesting thing for the month is the first reported sales of an entry-level model for the Chinese market, the Renault City K-ZE. Renault sold 184 of them, but it might be thousands at some point in the future.

Renault electric car sales – October 2019

After ten months of 2019, sales exceed 49,000 YTD (up 36% year-over-year).

That's a stable 2.5% of the total volume for the brand globally (4.3% in Europe).

Model sales

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 42 SM3 Z.E. (737 YTD) in South Korea.