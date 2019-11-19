It seems that the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV really revived the electric car segment in Czech Republic, as Škoda reportedly already received 500 orders for its first BEV model.

For comparison, during the first half of 2019, only 360 new all-electric cars (and 134 PHEVs) were registered in Škoda's home market.

The launch edition of the first 500 cars was sold from 429,900 CZK (€16,805/$18,610), having automatic air conditioning and DC charging port as standard.

After the first 500 units, Škoda tweaked the offer a little bit, extending the list of standard equipment (see details here), but also increasing the price to 479,900 CZK (€18,760/$20,773).

With new plug-in hybrids and BEVs from Škoda on the horizon, we should see tremendous growth of plug-in car sales in the Czech Republic in 2020.

Gallery: Škoda CITIGOe iV at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

10 Photos

Gallery: 2020 Skoda Citigo e iV

14 Photos

Škoda CITIGOe iV specs:

36.8 kWh battery pack (168 60 Ah lithium-ion cells, pack weight of 248 kg)

battery pack (168 60 Ah lithium-ion cells, pack weight of 248 kg) up to 260 km (164.7 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.3 seconds

60-100 km/h (37-62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (DC Combo 2)

Full charge in around 5 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger

3,597 mm long and 1,645 mm wide

boot capacity of 250 l (923 l after folding down the rear seats)

Source: pushevs.com