The new generation of the Irizar ie bus, the zero-emissions bus, has now arrived on the market with the latest technological and design innovations.

November 2019

The new generation of the Irizar ie bus, the zero-emission electric bus launched in July 2014, has now arrived on the market with the latest technological and design innovations. The new features include weight reduction, improved passenger capacity to meet the regulations of several countries, and new batteries providing greater range.

Irizar e-mobility presented the new generation of 12 m Irizar ie buses at the Busworld fair. A 100% electric, zero-emission bus that offers a sustainable urban mobility solution to respond to the needs of transport in the city.

This bus model has been operating since 2014 in different climate conditions in several European cities. The experience and data obtained in recent years demonstrate the reliability and safety of this vehicle.

Greater passenger capacity

Greater range

This new generation, available in 10, 12, 15 and 18 metres, incorporates innovations and new batteries. The space has been optimised, achieving greater passenger capacity and improved modularity.

A new generation of more efficient batteries combine with a regenerative braking system to further reduce consumption and offer greater vehicle range. In urban environments, with a charge of 350kWh and in standard weather conditions, we obtain an approximate range of 250km, which is equivalent to around 17 hours of operation.

In the new Irizar ie bus, we offer up to 5 interoperable slow charging point positions using a combo 2 connector.

Charging time has decreased and the vehicle can be slow charged in 3 hours. There is also the option of fast charging via pantograph.

The charging capacity can vary from 50 kW to 600 kW.

The new generation of the Irizar ie bus can be certified in Class 2.

A design for the future

The bus has been equipped with a new exterior and interior design, achieving a more attractive, efficient, reliable and safe vehicle.

The front end, with a more pronounced and elegant touch, is increasingly similar to the aesthetic features of Irizar products. The interior design has also been modified so that some of the Irizar ie tram’s features may be incorporated, including large windows, side lighting or screens above the windows, among others.

As it is modular, it facilitates interior configuration by the customer. It also offers the option of replacing the rear view mirrors with cameras that show images on two screens located inside the vehicle on both sides of the driver.

A safer vehicle

In addition to complying with the rollover safety regulations, ECE-R66/02, the European regulation that measures the structural strength of large passenger transport vehicles, the AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), an acoustic warning system that complies with R138, has now been incorporated.

A new dashboard which complies with fire regulations 118R annex 6, 7, and 8 has also been included.

Improved vehicle maintenance

The new generation of the Irizar ie bus enables easier and more ergonomic vehicle maintenance based on optimised and improved accesses at different points.

Irizar Group Technology

The new generation of the 12 m Irizar ie bus also includes the Group’s full range of technology for its charging, traction and energy storage systems. This highly tested and proven technology enables our operators to offer comprehensive maintenance service for the entire life of the vehicle.

In short, a more reliable vehicle has been achieved, with more personality and style than ever. This fully electric vehicle eliminates tons of polluting emissions and creates a healthier and more sustainable environment for citizens.