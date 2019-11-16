Lucid Motors recently showed a short video with Lucid Air beta prototype body-structures, which represents about 95% of the final production version.

The company is currently building second-generation prototypes at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, while at the same time in Arizona a new production plant is being built.

"Constructed from aluminum and featuring a number of exciting technical innovations, these monocoque structures comprise occupant safety cells and crumple zones derived and optimized from intensive computer simulations. Unlike many other vehicle manufacturers, we have chosen to build the beta prototype body-structures in-house at our headquarters, allowing us to simulate the semi-automated robotic processes representative of production intent. This collaborative effort between engineering and manufacturing teams provides greater learning and precision, while optimizing the manufacturing process in advance of our future factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, which becomes operational next year."

Soon, we will probably see some videos from test tracks, which maybe will tell us a little bit about how much the second-generation version differs from the original version.

"Our first beta prototypes are about to hit the test tracks with many more on their way, representing another major milestone towards production of the Lucid Air in late 2020. We look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with you."

Lucid Air Beta Prototype Body Structures

