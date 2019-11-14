The first Tesla Gigafactory 3 video update this month from Jason Yang reveals a basically completed main manufacturing facility with only small details left.

The additional manufacturing facility on the southern part is well advanced and it seems that general construction is close to being completed. Of course, it will take weeks to reach a stage at which is facility is even bigger with the new additions.

The main building:

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

Smaller building near to power substation:

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

The number of cars produced at the factory increased over the past weeks but those are still fairly small numbers.

We assume that after the ramp-up phase, the parking lot will be often flooded by new batches of cars.

Bonus: Photos from Tesla Model 3 open media test drive event

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: