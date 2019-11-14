While the Gigafactory 3 in China continues to progress quickly, Tesla already is starting on a Gigafactory 4 project in Germany.
The first Tesla Gigafactory 3 video update this month from Jason Yang reveals a basically completed main manufacturing facility with only small details left.
The additional manufacturing facility on the southern part is well advanced and it seems that general construction is close to being completed. Of course, it will take weeks to reach a stage at which is facility is even bigger with the new additions.
The main building:
The phase two expansion in the southern part:
Smaller building near to power substation:
New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:
The number of cars produced at the factory increased over the past weeks but those are still fairly small numbers.
We assume that after the ramp-up phase, the parking lot will be often flooded by new batches of cars.
Bonus: Photos from Tesla Model 3 open media test drive event
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future