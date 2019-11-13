Parallel parking a pickup truck isn't easy. It's even harder when there's a big hitch out back and a box van next to you. This truck driver back into a parked Tesla and then fled.

But that's not the whole story.

As you can clearly see in the video, the truck driver seems to fit the pickup into the tight spot rather well, though it's no parked perfectly straight. However, the truck driver then decides to reposition the pickup a bit and, in doing so, backs into the Tesla.

Presumably, the pickup truck driver backed up to allow more room in front of the truck, possibly to make sure that the truck would be able to exit the tight parking spot later on. But that's when the collision occurred and Tesla's nifty Sentry Mode was activated.

Video description via Gregory Tombs on YouTube:

In Annapolis having lunch. Then I get this notification on my phone. Sentry Mode has triggered the alarm state.

Fortunately, with the help of Sentry Mode, the truck driver that fled was tracked down by the police and the insurance company even used to video as proof of who was at fault.

Tombs adds in comments that TeslaCam again helped to capture the offender: