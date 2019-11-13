Over the years, Volvo expanded its plug-in hybrid lineup to practically the entire 90-series and 60-series models, but are the specs also improving?

Technically, yes. Battery capacity was increased from 9.2 kWh to 10.4 kWh and reportedly 11.6 kWh in the latest 2020 model year. However, there's no or little progress in terms of EPA all-electric range. Electric motor ratings (around 64 kW) didn't change at all.

As of 2020, we can feel disappointed that the S60, S90, V60, XC60 and XC90 (T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrids) are getting from 18 to 22 miles (29 km to 35 km) of EV range (EPA). For sure there is room for improvement, hopefully even beyond 20 kWh and 40 miles (64 km).

Let's check all five models rated by the EPA so far to see how little they changed over the years:

