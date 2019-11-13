October for sure was not as spectacular as September, when 21% of new passenger car were plug-ins, but the Dutch market still expands.

In total, some 2,776 new plug-ins were registered (up 37% year-over-year), which was enough for 8.1% market share. Interestingly, PHEVs increased by 68%, while BEVs by "just" 33%.

After 10 months of 2019, YTD sales stand at 36,434. The average market share remains around 10%.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2019

Model rank

October was a slow month for the Tesla Model 3 (in terms of deliveries) as 298 registrations are just a shadow of the 5,768 record in September. However, demand remains strong and after 11 days of November, already almost 1,400 Model 3 were registered.

In such circumstances, the top-selling model for the past month was the Hyundai Kona Electric with 469 new registrations. Kona Electric can feel safe in second place for the year.

Surprisingly, Nissan LEAF with 286 registrations, managed to catch onto the podium in October, just ahead of Kia Niro EV (272).

Source: EV Sales Blog