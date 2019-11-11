While there's plenty we do know about the upcoming next-gen Tesla Roadster, there are still some missing details. At this point, we assumed we may just have to wait and see what Tesla and Elon Musk eventually bring to market since the car was already unveiled. However, our friend Tesla Raj secured an up-close look that the 2020 Roadster in 1:18 scale diecast form. Does it reveal more details that may be true to the true-to-life model?

The answer to the above is almost certainly "YES," since the diecast model is authenticated by Tesla and has a certificate stating that it's a true representation of the actual model.

So, though we can't actually see loads of details about the upcoming Roadster in early footage or more recent shares, this diecast model provides us virtually all we need to know. As you can see, the exterior of the car, as well as the interior (at least the part that we've been able to see in the concept) is spot on.

Interestingly, the model shows off a large trunk, which had been mentioned but never revealed. However, the diecast version doesn't have a front trunk "frunk." Moreover, we finally get a look at the car's rear seats. Remember, unlike most supercars, the Roadster will employ a 2+2 setup, with small but usable rear seats (most likely reserved for children or to cram some adults in for a test ride or short trip).

If you want to purchase one of these 2020 Tesla Roadster diecast models, you'll have to pony up $250. You can find it on Tesla's website here.

What do you think? Are you impressed or let down? Please scroll down and share your thoughts with us below.

Video Description via Tesla Raj on YouTube: