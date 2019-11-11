This year Karma Automotive for the very first time will take part in the Los Angeles Auto Show. The South California-based company announced two global premieres:

Karma Revero GTS - a performance version the Karma Revero GT, which was hinted at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. GTS is promised to accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds (compared to 4.5 seconds in case of GT) thanks to higher torque electric motors. Market launch is scheduled for early 2020.

Karma SC2 concept (teased above) - a new version of the all-electric Karma SC1 Vision Concept - "striking concept car, previewing future Karma design direction".

We are of course very interested to see some more info about a production all-electric model from Karma.

"The company will also provide more insight about its business strategy comprised of a tech-focused ecosystem designed to significantly add value to the brand beyond retail sales alone."

As there is still over a week to the unveiling of SC2, let's take a look at the new gallery with the Karma SC1 Vision Concept car in “New Dawn Silver”.

Gallery: Karma SC1 Vision Concept car in “New Dawn Silver”