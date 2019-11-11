Revero GTS adds even more performance while SC2 concept will be previewing future design direction.
This year Karma Automotive for the very first time will take part in the Los Angeles Auto Show. The South California-based company announced two global premieres:
- Karma Revero GTS - a performance version the Karma Revero GT, which was hinted at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. GTS is promised to accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds (compared to 4.5 seconds in case of GT) thanks to higher torque electric motors. Market launch is scheduled for early 2020.
- Karma SC2 concept (teased above) - a new version of the all-electric Karma SC1 Vision Concept - "striking concept car, previewing future Karma design direction".
We are of course very interested to see some more info about a production all-electric model from Karma.
"The company will also provide more insight about its business strategy comprised of a tech-focused ecosystem designed to significantly add value to the brand beyond retail sales alone."
As there is still over a week to the unveiling of SC2, let's take a look at the new gallery with the Karma SC1 Vision Concept car in “New Dawn Silver”.