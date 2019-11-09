According to BMWblog.com's unofficial sources, BMW is expected to introduce one more - entry-level - plug-in hybrid version of 3-Series next year.

Beside the current BMW 330e Sedan (2nd model evolution) and upcoming BMW 330e Touring version, there might be also 3 20e with a smaller engine (1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine instead 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine) and smaller electric motor. The engine itself would be shared with the BMW 225xe Active Tourer (2nd model evolution).

Overall system output is expected to be maybe 200 hp (for sure below 330e, which specs you can find below). There is no word about battery pack capacity. 330e is using a 12.0 kWh battery (gross) and 10.4 kWh (usable/net).

One might wonder why BMW would introduce an entry-level PHEV? Well, the answer might be that you don't really need a 2.0-litre engine, especially if you want to go green, and the slightly lower price will further boost sales.

The unveiling of the 320e in Q3 2020 (according to rumors) suggests Paris Motor Show.

BMW 330e iPerformance specs:

12.0 kWh battery (gross) and 10.4 kWh (usable/net)

battery (gross) and 10.4 kWh (usable/net) all-electric range of up to 51-59 km (32-37 miles) WLTP or 59-66 km (37-41 miles) NEDC

or 59-66 km (37-41 miles) NEDC our EPA range estimation: 19 miles (30 km) – a third more than current EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery

– a third more than current EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds

top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph) or 140 km/h (87 mph) in all-electric mode

system output: 185 kW ( 215 kW in a XtraBoost mode) and 420 Nm

( in a XtraBoost mode) and a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine (135 kW/184 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 83 kW/113 hp)

charging from 0 to 80%: 2.4 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

