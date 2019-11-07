Rivian, probably one of the most promising electric vehicle startups, is busy refining its two upcoming contenders, the Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian R1T pickup truck, both of which are all-electric.

Recently, Fully Charged's U.S. correspondent Chelsea Sexton had the opportunity to visit Rivian's headquarters in Michigan and talk with CEO Robert ‘RJ’ Scaringe and Chief Engineer Charles Sanderson.

Rivian is especially proud of its quad motor skateboard platform, designed in-house, which offers not only all-wheel drive but also torque vectoring and ultimate vehicle dynamic control with features like the tank turn. It will go 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds.

The huge battery packs (105 kWh, 135 kWh and 180 kWh) are built also by Rivian using 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion cells (same form factor as in the case of the Tesla Model 3).

Not only does technology makes Rivian attractive, but the exterior and interior design are also fabulous. Rivian intends to rely on over-the-air updates to improve the infotainment system and add new features, so the already amazing EVs should become even better over time.

