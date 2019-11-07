Rivian, with strong partners (Amazon, Ford) and very advanced R1T/R1S EVs is poised for success.
Rivian, probably one of the most promising electric vehicle startups, is busy refining its two upcoming contenders, the Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian R1T pickup truck, both of which are all-electric.
Recently, Fully Charged's U.S. correspondent Chelsea Sexton had the opportunity to visit Rivian's headquarters in Michigan and talk with CEO Robert ‘RJ’ Scaringe and Chief Engineer Charles Sanderson.
Rivian is especially proud of its quad motor skateboard platform, designed in-house, which offers not only all-wheel drive but also torque vectoring and ultimate vehicle dynamic control with features like the tank turn. It will go 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds.
The huge battery packs (105 kWh, 135 kWh and 180 kWh) are built also by Rivian using 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion cells (same form factor as in the case of the Tesla Model 3).
Not only does technology makes Rivian attractive, but the exterior and interior design are also fabulous. Rivian intends to rely on over-the-air updates to improve the infotainment system and add new features, so the already amazing EVs should become even better over time.
Gallery: Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck
Gallery: Rivian R1S SUV
Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube:
Rivian Electric SUV & Electric Pick-Up Truck - World Exclusive: behind the scenes | Fully Charged
Reporting for the Fully Charged Show from Michigan, USA, Chelsea Sexton gets a world exclusive, behind the scenes tour of the Rivian headquarters, takes a look around the their ground-breaking electric pick-up truck the Rivian R1T and the Rivian SUV R1S. She chats to Founder and CEO Robert ‘RJ’ Scaringe and gets the low-down on the amazing Rivian technology from Chief Engineer Charles Sanderson. Is this the first "car review from inside the gear tunnel of a revolutionary new electric truck 2019"?