Tesla has shared some photos of some of the first production China-made Model 3 sedans inside its Tesla Gigafactory 3. We already saw images of Model 3 pre-production units being manufactured at the Shanghai automotive factory. However, this is the first time we've seen what appears to be the official Chinese badge.

As far as we can tell, Tesla didn't share any of the images on its official U.S.-based website, which makes perfect sense since these cars are not slated for the States. However, it did share them on its China Weibo Account. Twitter user Jay in Shanghai put together several tweets with the images he has gained access to thus far.

It's important to note that Tesla made it clear in its recent Q3 earnings call that it's already manufacturing Model 3 vehicles at Gigafactory 3 as part of an initial "trial" basis. This is because even though the Silicon Valley automaker received approval to begin producing the cars, it's still in the process of obtaining further government approval, as well as an official license to move forward with series production.

As we previously pointed out in our article about the most recent Gigafactory 3 drone flyover via Jason Yang, there is an on-site parking lot housing several Model 3 sedans.

In related news, according to Electrek, some of the above vehicles and/or others spotted around the factory via drone footage may, in fact, be Model Y crossovers.

This information is almost impossible to verify, so we'd love to know what you think. However, even though Tesla has moved up its plans to bring the Model Y to market in the U.S. next summer, there has been no indication of when it might reveal itself in China in production form.