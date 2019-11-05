BMW Group announced a significant charging infrastructure project with a target of more than 4,100 new workplace points, available for employees at German locations by 2021.

Most of the stalls will be 11 kW AC (three-phase), but some points will be 50 kW DC. BMW also intends to make many of those points accessible to the public.

"The new charging infrastructure enables BMW Group employees to charge their cars conveniently at their workplace with attractive conditions. Charging options at work are becoming increasingly important as more and more employees use BMW Group electrified vehicles. Around half of the charging points will also be open to the public."

The majority of the charging points will be installed in the greater Munich area. Other sites are: Berlin, Leipzig, Regensburg, Landshut, Wackersdorf and Dingolfing.

BMW Group revealed also that since 2013 it was involved in some 50 projects (with partners) globally and installation of more than 15,000 public charging points.

"The BMW Group is also setting standards in terms of charging infrastructure. Since 2013, the BMW Group has implemented 50 projects with partners worldwide and has already installed more than 15,000 public charging points, including the establishment of the charging infrastructure at BMW dealerships. In 2017, the BMW Group, together with other partners, founded the joint venture IONITY, a pan-European high-power charging network that enables electric mobility over long distances. To this end, IONITY will construct and operate around 400 rapid charging stations with charging capacities of up to 350 kW along the main traffic axes in Europe by 2020."

Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Development, emphasizes: