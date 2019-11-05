The 2nd model evolution of the Volkswagen Passat GTE shines in Sweden.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden (mostly PHEVs) continued to grow at a healthy pace in October 2019.

In total, some 3,404 new passenger plug-in cars were registered (up 31% year-over-year), which is 12% of overall volume.

After ten months of 2019, over 31,100 plug-ins were sold in Sweden. The average market share is 11%.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – October 2019

Best selling models

Volkswagen Passat GTE is back and the 2nd model evolution quickly climbed up to the #1 place with 428 new registrations (557 YTD).

The next four models are also plug-in hybrids with surprisingly high entry also from the new, 2nd model evolution of BMW 330e:

Tesla had a slower month in October as the highest volume deliveries are usually in the last month of a quarter:

