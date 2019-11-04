Watch this slick video featuring a rendered Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan. From spy shots, the EQS comes to life right before your eyes.

As renderer and sketch artist Joshua Thompson of Drivable Designs tells InsideEVs:

"This is a drawing/rendering of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan. This rendering was very challenging because Mercedes-Benz did a very good job of camouflaging the car. I was, however, able to make out some lines from the spy photos. I also incorporated some design elements from the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS Concept, which previewed the design for the production version."

The EQS will be based on the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA) and is expected to offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, long range (few battery pack options) and fast charging (at least 150 kW we guess).

Additional details on the EQS include that the car offers 469 hp (350 kW) and 560.6 lb-ft (760 Nm). Its 100 kWh battery pack would allow it to have a 435 mi (700 km) range and to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 4.5 seconds. Top speed would be a little over 124 mph (200 km/h).

There's no set release date just yet, but we do expect Mercedes to move this project along as quickly as possible since the focus at M-B is all on electrification now.

And here's a look at the latest spy photos of the EQS:

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype spy photos