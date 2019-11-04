The all-new Renault ZOE turns out to be quite roomy. According to Bjørn Nyland's banana box test, the French subcompact is able to take up to 17 boxes when the rear seats are folded (six boxes in the trunk compartment).

That's a surprisingly good result for a small city car (the trunk is deep), which is comparable to the bigger Tesla Model 3 (17 boxes, including 1 in frunk) and the older Nissan LEAF (2013) (5/18 boxes).

We are not fully sure about the changes in methodology as three boxes were slightly smaller than a normal banana box, although it might not have an impact (or just by one box).

Renault ZOE was often considered as a very practical city car and if you were considering roominess as an important factor, ZOE didn't disappoint.

There is no comparison to the previous version of the car (2012-2019), as it wasn't tested (results should be similar).

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk/total)