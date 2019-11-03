The new drone footage from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai (as of the end of October) once again show noticeable progress at the site (see previous one from October 25 here).

The most important is a very high pace of phase two expansion in the southern part, where construction of a new manufacturing building is already well advanced.

In the parking lot nearby we can see close to 30 Tesla Model 3, which seems to be newly produced at the GF3. At this stage, it's however hard to say whether those are pre-production (trial production) or series-produced cars for customers.

As Tesla targets some 3,000 Model 3 produced per week at some point in the future, a batch like this would be ready every two hours or so.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - new Model 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

In the most recent video, we noticed also a lot of green grass around the main building.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: