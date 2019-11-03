At such a pace, the new manufacturing building should be basically ready by the end of this year.
The new drone footage from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai (as of the end of October) once again show noticeable progress at the site (see previous one from October 25 here).
The most important is a very high pace of phase two expansion in the southern part, where construction of a new manufacturing building is already well advanced.
In the parking lot nearby we can see close to 30 Tesla Model 3, which seems to be newly produced at the GF3. At this stage, it's however hard to say whether those are pre-production (trial production) or series-produced cars for customers.
As Tesla targets some 3,000 Model 3 produced per week at some point in the future, a batch like this would be ready every two hours or so.
In the most recent video, we noticed also a lot of green grass around the main building.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future