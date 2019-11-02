You probably remember, back in August, Porsche unofficially set the "four-door EV" lap record at Nurburgring with a pre-production Taycan. A few weeks later, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a Model S would soon visit the famous track.

True to his promise, a Tesla Model S did show up at the 'Ring in September. In fact, a few were actually present. At least two were labeled as Model S P100D+ vehicles. We later found out that they were out testing the automaker's upcoming Plaid powertrain.

Following some fantastic lap times, one of the Model S' broke down and Tesla took its cars home. However, it promised to return to the 'Ring again in the near future. Since then, there has been a lot of controversy about Tesla's heavily modified cars, Porsche's unofficial Taycan record, the Model S' unofficial hand-timed record, etc.

At this point, we're not quite sure what Tesla's plans are this time around. We do know that it's still testing the new powertrain and we also know that one of the cars reportedly suffered a crash.

At any rate, it's pretty awesome to watch the Model S Plaid flying around the 'Ring in this recent video. Check it out and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Carspotter Jeroen on YouTube: