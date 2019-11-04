The majority of new passenger car sales in Norway remain all-electric or plug-in hybrid.

Sales of plug-in electric cars in Norway remain very strong and October 2019 brings the fourth highest market share ever (58.3%).

The total number of new passenger car registrations amounted to 6,106, which is 5.6% less than a year ago, but those small drops happen every few months.

One of the most noticeable changes in the Norwegian market is that for the first time in 15-months, plug-in hybrid car sales increased year-over-year.

  • BEVs: 3,742 (down 16.8%, at 35.7% market share) + 608 ‘used’ + 188 vans (182 new and 6 used) + 0 FCVs
  • PHEVs: 2,364 (up 20.0%, at 22.6% market share)

After 10 months fo 2019, new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 67,624 (up 15.7%), while the average market share was 55.8%.

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – October 2019

Sales by model

Tesla deliveries - as usual during the first month of the quarter - were low, which resulted in higher sales of other models. Surprisingly, the top-selling car last month was the Audi e-tron (873 registrations).

BEV results already in our database:

  • Audi e-tron - 873
  • Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (748 total with ICE)
  • Nissan LEAF - 518
  • BMW i3 - 317
  • Jaguar I-PACE - 175
  • Tesla Model 3 - 121
  • Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (124 total with ICE)
  • Renault ZOE - 93
  • Tesla Model X - 29
  • Tesla Model S - 18

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – October 2019

