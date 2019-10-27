Changes are clearly seen every week, as the site grows quickly
October is coming to an end soon and as we can see in the latest drone video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, a lot has changed at the site this month.
Tesla is progressing quickly with the second-stage expansion, for which base construction might be completed by the end of this year.
We didn't hear yet about an official start of Tesla Model 3 customer car production but after the third-quarter results, Tesla can clearly look into the future with optimism - an optimism that many Chinese EV startups can't these days as the Chinese plug-in market is on a bend.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Oct 25 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
This week, Elon released the Q3 earnings report, and the stock has seen an amazing increase.Shanghai GF3 official confirmed the trial production news, and released a lot of internal photos
The second phase of the GF3 is being built at full speed and there is a good chance to complete the façade before Christmas.