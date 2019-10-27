October is coming to an end soon and as we can see in the latest drone video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, a lot has changed at the site this month.

Tesla is progressing quickly with the second-stage expansion, for which base construction might be completed by the end of this year.

We didn't hear yet about an official start of Tesla Model 3 customer car production but after the third-quarter results, Tesla can clearly look into the future with optimism - an optimism that many Chinese EV startups can't these days as the Chinese plug-in market is on a bend.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Oct 25 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K This week, Elon released the Q3 earnings report, and the stock has seen an amazing increase.Shanghai GF3 official confirmed the trial production news, and released a lot of internal photos The second phase of the GF3 is being built at full speed and there is a good chance to complete the façade before Christmas.

