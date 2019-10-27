Suzuki is clearly exploring the possibility to develop and introduce its first plug-in models. At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the company unveiled a plug-in hybrid concept, the Suzuki WAKU SPO.

It's a cute retro-style small car, full of the latest electronic tech (with a lot of displays) that have won the sympathy of many visitors.

The Japanese manufacturer didn't release any details about the WAKU SPO so we will stop here just to watch the new design trends in live photos and videos.

Gallery: Suzuki WAKU SPO

5 Photos