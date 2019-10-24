An exceptionally strong Q3 financial result from Tesla - the world's biggest all-electric car manufacturer - is probably the most positive news that we could've wished for.

Besides cars, Tesla is also a major battery energy storage and solar installations provider. During Q3, revenues from the Tesla Energy business amounted to $402 million (compared to $399 million one year ago).

Compared to the cost of revenues - $314 million, the difference is $88 million and a strong 22.9% gross margin.

Currently, energy generation and storage account for 6.4% of total Tesla revenues. Let's see how the situation looks in details.

Tesla energy storage deployed – Q3’2019

Total battery energy storage (Powerwall and Powerpack) deliveries in Q3 2019 increased to an all-time record of 477 MWh (up 99% year-over-year). YTD number is 1,121 MWh.

477 MWh is equivalent to 4,770 100 kWh packs (compared to 97,186 car sales with various capacity packs).

With the new, more cost-effective 3 MWh Tesla Megapack, Tesla is expected to attract even more utilities, so the ESS business should bloom.

"Energy storage deployment reached an all-time high of 477 MWh in Q3. Additionally, we have recently introduced Tesla Megapack a 3 MWh battery pack, preassembled

at the Gigafactory as a single unit. Such packaging allows for faster deployment and lower overall installation cost. First deliveries are planned to begin in Q4 2019".

Tesla solar deployed – Q3’2019

The picture isn't so rosy in the case of solar installations, which at 43 MW, decreased by 54% year-over-year.

The positive is that sales were higher than in Q2, so hopefully, it will finally rebound after a few lean years.

The Q3 report remains silent about the Solar Roof product.