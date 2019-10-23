When Tesla originally announced the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, it was said that the Chinese production site will be used for base versions of the Model 3 (and later also the Model Y), while the higher-end versions would be produced at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

Tesla already offers at its Chinese online design studio the Model 3 Standard Range Plus version (to be produced from Q4 2019), alongside the Model 3 Standard Range Plus from the U.S.

According to the latest unofficial news, early next year the Gigafactory 3 might also expand its offer to dual-motor versions.

The source of the suggestion is the Tesla Gigafactory 3’s environmental assessment documents (via Teslarati), which shows a production rate of 3,500 sets of seats and 3,500 sets of power units as well as 7,000 electric motors per week (by the end of Q1 2020).

It's clear that the two times higher number of electric motors than overall sets of power units/other parts indicates an intention to produce dual-motor, all-wheel-drive cars.

It's however unknown whether Tesla will produce Standard Range Plus cars with AWD, Medium Range RWD/AWD or Long Range RWD/AWD cars.

Another question is what caused the change to include AWD version to Gigafactory 3 or maybe it was the plan from the beginning - simply not disclosed precisely?

Finally, Tesla will produce electric motors at the GF3 (which does not surprise us) after the initial period of using parts imported from the U.S.

