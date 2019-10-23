As we've mentioned before, the upcoming Tesla Roadster is incredible eye candy, which makes it a worthy candidate for artists and filmmakers. In fact, Tesla's entire lineup of vehicles is quite photogenic.

Back in August, YouTuber and video editor Billy Crammer hooked us up with a brilliant next-gen Roadster spec ad. Now, he's back at it with a stunning ad entitled, "Tesla – This is The Future."

As Crammer points out, he makes these fantastic ads on his own using other video clips and images, as well as voice artists. For this particular video, he even went so far as to compose the original musical score with the help of a friend.

Check out the video and then let us know what you think in the comment section below. Do you have another favorite fan-made EV advertisement? Is so, don't hesitate to share it with us.

Video Description via Billy Crammer on YouTube: