BYD was hit hard by the consequences of lowering New Energy Vehicle incentives in China as sales collapsed.

In September, the company sold some 13,048 plug-in electric cars in its home market, which is 48% less than a year ago, despite having new or upgraded models.

The changes in the policy were applied on June 26:

No more subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC

halved subsidies for higher range models

Total BYD sales amounted to 40,096, which also means that the plug-in share decreased to 33%.

Thanks to the strong first half of the year, BYD's nine-month result is above the previous year by 37.4% at 185,929.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2019

BYD sales breakdown:

The lineup consists of 12 models since September as BYD introduced an all-new e2 model, which debuted with a decent 2,078 sales.

Yuan BEV – 3,051 (54,982 YTD)



Tang PHEV – 2,012 (29,944 YTD)

e5 – 221 (28,405 YTD)



Qin PHEV – 1,047 (15,063 YTD)



Qin BEV – 406 (13,734 YTD)

Song PHEV – 2,255 (12,788 YTD)

e1 - 301 (6,689 YTD)



Tang BEV - 203 (6,388 YTD)

S2 - 347 (5,829 YTD)

Song BEV – 752 (5,553 YTD)



Song MAX PHEV - 375 (4,466 YTD)

e2 - 2,078 (2,078 YTD) NEW

