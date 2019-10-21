BMW i4, an all-electric version of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, was recently seen in a camouflaged prototype version, which - compared to previous times - seems noticeably closer to production.

Our spy photographers noted a production version of lights (both front and rear) and body that looks more production-ready compared to test mules with missing parts or a temporarily retrofitted traction battery.

The i4 will not be as extraordinary as the i3 and i8, but for sure we can expect details characteristic of BEVs, including new “electric” kidneys in the front. Overall, the starting point is the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Moreover, the photos suggest that the location of the huge battery pack (for 600 km/372 miles of range) affected the passenger compartment:

"It also looks like the ride is slightly higher than we are used on a 4 Series Gran Coupe most likely to allow for the batteries to be placed closer to the vertical position of the cars axles."

Production will start in 2021, reportedly alongside the conventional and plug-in hybrid versions. It will likely be the closest competitor to the Tesla Model 3 from BMW.

BMW's approach to electrification currently is focused on electrification of existing cars using a flexible platform to accommodate all types of powertrains.

2021 BMW i4 expected specs:

more than 600 km (372 miles) under WLTP test cycle

under test cycle 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 4 seconds



top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

CLAR modular architecture

Gallery: BMW i4 prototype spy photos

13 Photos

Images: CarPix