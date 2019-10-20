Hide press release Show press release

Start of New 360-degree Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 Campaign

Cheeky: new spot continues distinctive Opel advertising style

No compromises: new top Grandland X variant combines efficiency and performance

All-purpose: electric power in the city, with all-wheel drive when needed

Rüsselsheim. Paul or Ben? For the expectant young couple, the name of their new family member is never far from their minds. He is for Paul, she insists on Ben. Opel's new TV commercial for the new Grandland X Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle shows the couple’s friendly quarrel that even continues in the delivery room. But who will ultimately get their way?

Life often presents us with choices: which one is right? The amusing squabble between the two young parents is a good example. But as the secret star of the TV spot, the Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 with 300 hp system power output (fuel consumption: WLTP1 1.4-1.3 l/100km, 32-29 g/km CO 2 ; NEDC2 1.6-1.5 l/100km 36-34 g/km CO 2 ; all figures weighted, combined and preliminary) shows there are also alternatives. With superior handling in all situations – sometimes purely electrically driven, sometimes with all-wheel drive and the muscle of a powerful engine – the top-of-the-line model shows that no compromises are necessary. All-wheel drive and efficiency – the Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves this symbiosis in every situation. Fresh, cheeky and witty, Opel's new spot continues down the path that the Rüsselsheim-based company has been following with its advertising for several years now. There will be another Europe-wide, 360-degree campaign spotlighting the Grandland X Hybrid4 for a very broad audience. The claim: efficiency and performance. No compromises. The new campaign was created and executed by the Frankfurt agency “VELOCITY McCANN”.

“The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is part of Opel’s electrification offensive and will become the top of the Grandland line”, said Tobias Gubitz, Director Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications at Opel. “Our SUV combines all-wheel drive superiority with hybrid efficiency and this is the message communicated in the campaign – light-heartedly, but also with elegance and to the point.”

But the question remains, which name will it be? The viewer can already guess the answer, which can be found in the back seat of the Grandland X Hybrid4 where twins Paul and Ben are sitting – no compromises!