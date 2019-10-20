If you can't decide whether an EV or ICE car is the right choice...
Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 (and Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 in the UK) is one of the new-wave plug-in hybrids that is coming to Europe in early 2020.
The German manufacturer recently just started the advertising campaign with a video underlying "No compromises" of efficiency and performance. It seems targeted for those who are not sure about what to choose - BEV or ICE.
It's all-electric for city driving of up to 50 km (31 miles) under the WLTP test cycle (before the engine kicks in) and all-wheel-drive when needed.
"Rüsselsheim. Paul or Ben? For the expectant young couple, the name of their new family member is never far from their minds. He is for Paul, she insists on Ben. Opel's new TV commercial for the new Grandland X Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle shows the couple’s friendly quarrel that even continues in the delivery room. But who will ultimately get their way?"
Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 / Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 specs:
- 13.2 kWh battery for 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range (60 km NEDC)
- all-wheel drive with 220 kW/300 hp of system output: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission) and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle
- charging using 3.3 kW on-board charger in around 4h or around 2h using 6.6 kW optional charger
Gallery: Opel Grandland X Hybrid4
Start of New 360-degree Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 Campaign
- Cheeky: new spot continues distinctive Opel advertising style
- No compromises: new top Grandland X variant combines efficiency and performance
- All-purpose: electric power in the city, with all-wheel drive when needed
Rüsselsheim. Paul or Ben? For the expectant young couple, the name of their new family member is never far from their minds. He is for Paul, she insists on Ben. Opel's new TV commercial for the new Grandland X Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle shows the couple’s friendly quarrel that even continues in the delivery room. But who will ultimately get their way?
Life often presents us with choices: which one is right? The amusing squabble between the two young parents is a good example. But as the secret star of the TV spot, the Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 with 300 hp system power output (fuel consumption: WLTP1 1.4-1.3 l/100km, 32-29 g/km CO2; NEDC2 1.6-1.5 l/100km 36-34 g/km CO2; all figures weighted, combined and preliminary) shows there are also alternatives. With superior handling in all situations – sometimes purely electrically driven, sometimes with all-wheel drive and the muscle of a powerful engine – the top-of-the-line model shows that no compromises are necessary. All-wheel drive and efficiency – the Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves this symbiosis in every situation. Fresh, cheeky and witty, Opel's new spot continues down the path that the Rüsselsheim-based company has been following with its advertising for several years now. There will be another Europe-wide, 360-degree campaign spotlighting the Grandland X Hybrid4 for a very broad audience. The claim: efficiency and performance. No compromises. The new campaign was created and executed by the Frankfurt agency “VELOCITY McCANN”.
“The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is part of Opel’s electrification offensive and will become the top of the Grandland line”, said Tobias Gubitz, Director Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications at Opel. “Our SUV combines all-wheel drive superiority with hybrid efficiency and this is the message communicated in the campaign – light-heartedly, but also with elegance and to the point.”
But the question remains, which name will it be? The viewer can already guess the answer, which can be found in the back seat of the Grandland X Hybrid4 where twins Paul and Ben are sitting – no compromises!