Hitachi Automotive Systems announced the start of mass production of 800-volt compatible inverters for electric vehicles.

Those new inverters (in contrast to standard 400-volt units) can handle around 800-volts battery systems in the latest performance electric vehicles like the Porsche Taycan.

The company didn't reveal which manufacturers placed the first orders.

Manufacturers are going to switch to higher-voltage battery systems (and power electronics) to achieve the same power output at around two times lower current amount (compared to around 400 V), which means also lower losses and smaller, lighter electric devices/cables.

In the case of Hitachi, the power density of the inverter is now 2.7 times higher than previously, which means more space inside.

"For this inverter, the mounting technology of the power semiconductor was newly developed to realize an 800-volt system. Due to the product's high cooling performance and high voltage, compared to the previous generation of inverters, the new inverter delivers twice the voltage and 2.7 times higher power density.