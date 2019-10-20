We already said that TeslaCam is revealing traffic is just crazy independently of where you observe it. We used to have videos of wrecked cars moving around from Russia, China, Brazil, and other countries that are known for high traffic death rates, but Tesla vehicles are showing the US roads are not that far behind. The video above shows that. It was shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More precisely, on the I-35.

We are not sure if the towing was too expensive. Or if the preferred body shop for this driver was just around the corner, but the fact is that the person driving must have crashed and decided to get God knows where in this poor first-generation Buick Verano by its own means.

Check the video or the screenshots on the gallery above. They are not very good due to the fact that it was raining. On the other hand, it was certainly the rain that helped this unintentionally created trike not to catch fire with its rear-left wheel rubbing on the asphalt.

If we are not mistaken, the fuel tank is very close to that wheel. The rain may have caused the accident that turned this Verano into a trike. Anyway, it has also cooled down the tire and reduced its friction with the ground.

It is an irony to notice that this wrecked car behaves in a much more composed way than the Mazda3 TeslaCam recently filmed with a DUI person behind its steering wheel. And that the front wheels are still able to pull it ahead despite the unbalanced body.

Do you know the Buick Verano driver? Why did he or she decide to drive with the car in this pitiful situation? Rush to get to a meeting? Any of the hypotheses we already gave in this text? This video left us very intrigued. Help us solve our doubts – and our readers – in the comments below.