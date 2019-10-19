During the first nine months of 2019, Mitsubishi increased its car sales in Europe by 7% year-over-year to 134,886. That's not bad in a market that shrunk by 1.6%.

Our attention is focused on the plug-in segment, in which Mitsubishi is very strong. As it turns out, sales of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV amounted to 26,934, which is 78% more than a year ago!

The Japanese model is clearly the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe with 151,735 sales since October 2013, including nearly 50,000 in the UK.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains Europe’s best selling plug-in hybrid vehicle over the first 9 months of CY19. Since the vehicle’s launch in October 2013, it has reached a cumulated total of 151,735 sales in Europe, with nearly 50,000 of these being registered in the UK."

What is most interesting is that the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is responsible for 20% of entire Mitsubishi volume in Europe. It's the highest plug-in share among all mainstream brands we believe.

Another success indicator is the #2 position in the Mitsubishi lineup YTD:

1- Mirage: 30,373 sales (+ 12%)

2- Outlander PHEV: 26,934 sales (+ 78%)

3- ASX (previous): 24,585 sales (- 7%)

4- Eclipse Cross: 22,126 sales (+ 8%)

5- L200 (previous): 18,450 sales (+ 12%)

If only Mitsubishi would introduce some more significant upgrade to the Outlander PHEV or a second plug-in model, the sales would be even higher.

Top markets for Mitsubishi in Europe: