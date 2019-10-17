Well, if you can't get your hands on both cars in the flesh and you don't trust what you see on paper, this is a unique way to cover it.

Car Benchmarks uses times from two separate videos to see how the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S stack up in terms of acceleration. Specifically, we're talking about the Taycan Turbo S and the Model S P100D.

Interestingly, yesterday we covered the first real-world race we've seen between these Tesla and Porsche. The results were interesting, to say the least. You can check out that article by clicking here.

At any rate, this latest video breaks down each high-performance electric car's acceleration in terms of timing at various speeds. Like the previous video, there are details we aren't aware of, but it still gives us a rough idea. This is precisely why we can't wait for the Model S and Taycan to go head to head in a plethora of upcoming real-world testing.

Check out the video above. Then scroll down to watch each car's individual video. Finally, leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Car Benchmarks on YouTube: