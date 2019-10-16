In September, Hyundai sold solid 6,007 plug-in electric cars, but the year-over-year growth rate of 20.5% is the lowest in a few years — hopefully, this trend will not continue over a long period.

In general, Hyundai sales decreased by 8.1% to 122,356, while the plug-in share increased to 4.9% (compared to 3.7% year ago).

The questions are whether Hyundai will be able to improve over its outstanding results from October-December 2018 and how South Korean company can cope with lithium-ion cell supply, which is reportedly a major factor that's limiting the production of the Kona Electric?

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2019

Over nine months of 2019, sales increased by 88.6% to 56,376, which is 4.4% of overall Hyundai sales.

Over the past 12 months, sales amounted to close to 80,000 plug-ins.

Model results:

Most of the sales continue to be generated by the successful Kona Electric (34,142 YTD):

It's important to note that the non-plug-in, hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — netted 508 sales (3,174 YTD).