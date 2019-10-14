It only makes perfect sense that the first time someone sees a car driving along out in public with no human driver they're going to be super surprised, if not completely blown away. This is especially true if they have no idea about Tesla vehicles and Smart Summon.

While Tesla makes its way into the mainstream news on a very regular basis, you might be completely surprised by the number of people that are still quite unaware of details surrounding the automaker. If you're not a "car" person or just don't choose to follow such media coverage, you're likely to be in the dark.

This may or may not be the case when it comes to the folks in the above video. Still, it's a testament to what's to come when people finally realize the future potential of vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. With companies like Tesla developing crazy new tech features, it's almost impossible to know what the future holds.

What we can say is that while it may be a bit rocky initially, it's almost certain that Tesla's safety features will save more people than it hurts. However, we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out. In the end, we can only hope that more automakers not only choose to go electric, but also dive into new autonomous safety features that may make our roadways safer.

Video Description via Omar on YouTube: