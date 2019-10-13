Last month, the Karma Revero GT entered initial production at the KICC in Moreno Valley, CA - the only car manufacturing site in Southern California.

The new generation, with 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (expected), is a very exotic series-hybrid (with plug-in capability), now powered by the BMW i8's three-cylinder engine.

"We celebrate the first Karma Revero GT off the production line at KICC in Moreno Valley, CA. Through excellent innovation and craftsmanship we're thrilled to begin production of our newest vehicle. As the only vehicle manufacturer in Southern California, we proudly continue to create ultimate mobility experiences for a better future."

2020 Karma Revero GT

The thing that attracts customers to Karma is the design of the exterior, luxury interior and customization. Let's check out the latest model in new photos now included in our gallery:

In the near future, Karma Automotive intends to introduce also an all-electric model, which might be a turning point for the company and of course a higher-volume product.

2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):

28 kWh battery (instead 21.4 kWh)

(instead 21.4 kWh) expected 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (Revero 37 miles EPA)

(Revero 37 miles EPA) up to 360 miles (579 km) of total range, including up to 80 miles (129 km) electric and up to 280 miles (451 km) with generator

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds (Revero 5.4 seconds)

(Revero 5.4 seconds) 1.5L BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine (same as in BMW i8) as onboard generator (previously 2L GM engine)

dual-motor rear-wheel drive (with torque vectoring for rear wheels)

system output of 400 kW (535 hp) and 746 Nm peak (two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors)

(two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors) top speed of 125 miles (201 km/h)

weight of 5,050 lbs / 2,291 kg (instead of 5,407 lbs / 2453 kg)

2020 Karma Revero GT

Bonus: 2020 Karma Revero GT review/test